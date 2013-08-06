MUMBAI Aug 6 Hindustan Organic Chemicals is planning to raise 1 billion rupees ($16.43 million) through four-year bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The company has sought bids from bankers latest by Aug. 12, the sources said.

The bonds will be guaranteed by the Government of India, they said. ($1 = 60.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)