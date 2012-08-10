RPT-COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
MUMBAI Aug 10 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($180.75 million) through 10-year bonds at a yield to maturity of 10.90 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
The unlisted secured bonds have a 8- to 10-year separately tradable registered principal parts (STRPP) and pay a 4 percent coupon and a premium on maturity, they added.
Barclays Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank are arrangers to the deal, the sources said. The bonds are rated "AA-(ind)" by Fitch Ratings India.
The proceeds of the issue will be used to prepay part of HPCL-Mittal Energy's existing rupee term loans, Fitch said.
HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) is a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum and Mittal Energy.
Last week, HMEL's subsidiary HPCL-Mittal Pipeline raised 10-year bonds at 10.75 percent. ($1 = 55.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
