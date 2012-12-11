BRIEF-National Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.4 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago
MUMBAI Dec 11 ICICI Bank, India's biggest private sector lender, is aiming to raise at least 100 million Swiss francs via a 7-year bond sale, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.
ICICI has set guidance at 228 basis points over midswaps, with a fixed coupon of 2.75 percent, the source added. The issuance is rated 'Baa2' by Moody's and 'BBB' by S&P.
Deutsche Bank is the sole arranger of the deal, the source also said, and the book will remain open until the end of the day. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have clearly rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, in a setback for government efforts to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational firms while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.