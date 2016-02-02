NEW DELHI Feb 2 The Indian government will buy back three bonds worth a total 200 billion rupees ($2.94 billion) on Feb. 4 by using its surplus cash, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The government will buy back the 7.59 percent and the 10.71 percent bonds maturing on April 12 and April 19 respectively, as well as the 7.02 percent bonds maturing on Aug. 17, the statement issued on Tuesday said.

($1 = 67.9965 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)