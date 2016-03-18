NEW DELHI, March 18 The Indian government will
borrow a gross 3.55 trillion rupees ($53.43 billion) via bonds
in April-September, or 59 percent of its borrowing plan for the
next fiscal year, a senior finance ministry official said on
Friday.
On average, India will borrow 140-150 billion rupees per
week via auctions, Shaktikanta Das, the country's economic
affairs secretary, said in a news briefing.
On a net basis, India will borrow 2.48 trillion from April
to September.
The government had announced on Feb. 29 it would borrow a
gross 6 trillion rupees for the year starting in April.
($1 = 66.4450 Indian rupees)
