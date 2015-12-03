MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian sovereign bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India announced bond purchases of up to 100 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) to infuse liquidity into the banking system.

The RBI will conduct the bond purchases via open market operations (OMO) on Dec. 7, it said in a release after market hours on Wednesday.

On Friday, the RBI will also conduct 28-day variable term repo for 250 billion rupees to inject funds into the banking system.

At 0338 GMT, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 5 basis points at 7.69 percent.

($1 = 66.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)