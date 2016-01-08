MUMBAI Jan 8 India will repurchase 1.44 percent 2023 inflation indexed government bonds worth 65 billion rupees on Jan. 14, the central bank said on Friday.

The repurchase will be done through reverse auction by utilising the government's surplus cash balance, the Reserve Bank of India said. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Kevin Liffey)