NEW DELHI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India's reduced sales of debt with maturities of more than 15 years is part of a strategy to ease the path for the central and state governments to sell as much as $157 billion in debt over the year, according to policy makers familiar with the central bank's thinking.

Under a calendar issued late last month, the RBI plans to sell a weekly average of 20-30 billion rupees ($300.6-450.9 million) in debt of 15 years or above during April-September, down from an average of 30-40 billion rupees last year.

The reduced sales in tenures of above 15 years, the most common maturity, will ease pressures on longer end of the yield curve, to help the market absorb the looming sales by states, the officials told Reuters.

"During the course of the year, the yield curve has changed shape, so strategy and tactic will also change according to the yield curve keeping in view the general principles," said one of the officials.

States will sell 84.7 billion rupees in debt next week, and sales are expected to reach around 3.5 trillion rupees for the year starting this month, most of it in longer tenures.

In addition, states will likely sell 1 trillion rupees in debt tied to a bailout of their utilities over the next year.

"Everybody knows state government issuances are growing based on their fiscal plans and the way the economy is also growing," the official said.

Concerns about debt supply have constrained longer-dated government debt gains even after the RBI pledged to increase liquidity while cutting its repo rate by 25 basis points last week.

Although the 91-day Treasury bill has fallen as much as 42 basis points to the lowest in more than five years since the RBI's rate cut, the benchmark 10-year bond yield has barely budged and is even up 1 bp.

Reduced sales of longer-dated debt could now help compensate for that, analysts said.

"If the supply would not have been lesser than last year, then the underperformance of this segment would have been far higher," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice-president at primary dealer PNB Gilts Ltd. ($1 = 66.5350 Indian rupees) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)