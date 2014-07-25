MUMBAI, July 25 India's ICICI Bank is
expected to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($83.24 million) via
10-year bonds intended towards infrastructure lending at a
semi-annual coupon of 9.15 percent, two sources said on Friday.
The deal could be expanded via a greenshoe option, the two
sources said.
The bond sale comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank of
India's announcement last week allowing bonds sold by lenders to
be exempt from mandatory reserve requirements if the proceeds
are lent to the infrastructure sector.
($1 = 60.0700 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta;
Editing by Rafael Nam)