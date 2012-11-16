BRIEF-Lloyd's of London names Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman
* Carnegie-Brown is to become chairman following meeting of council where appointment was approved unanimously
MUMBAI Nov 16 Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd is planning to raise 12 billion rupees ($219.02 million) via lower tier II bonds at 8.93 percent coupon, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
The LT2 bonds are rated AA+ by ICRA/CARE and have a maturity of 10 years, the sources. ($1 = 54.7900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Feb 20 Deputy Chairman of Banco Popular , Roberto Higuera:
CASABLANCA, Feb 20 The court-appointed manager of Morocco's oil refiner Samir said on Monday he had received about 20 offers for the company from foreign investors.