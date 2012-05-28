NEW DELHI May 28 India has no immediate plan to raise the $20 billion investment limit of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) for general category of corporate bonds, a finance ministry official, who declined to be named, told reporters on Monday.

Separately, when asked about the possibility of relaxing the investment norms for qualified foreign investors (QFIs), the official said, "all options are on the table". (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)