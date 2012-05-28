BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bank prices A$500 mln of senior floating rate notes due 2018
NEW DELHI May 28 India has no immediate plan to raise the $20 billion investment limit of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) for general category of corporate bonds, a finance ministry official, who declined to be named, told reporters on Monday.
Separately, when asked about the possibility of relaxing the investment norms for qualified foreign investors (QFIs), the official said, "all options are on the table". (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* Bank received approval for commencement of operation of Qingdao Qingyin Financial Leasing Company Limited by Qingdao Bureau of China Banking Regulatory Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: