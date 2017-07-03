Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
MUMBAI, July 3 Indian government bonds yields rose sharply on Monday after the central bank announced an open market sale of debt to remove some of the excess cash left at lenders because of the government's removal of a big part of currency bills last year.
The Reserve Bank of India said late on Friday it will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.55 billion) of government bonds on Thursday.
The new 10-year bond jumped as much as 11 basis points to 6.62 percent in early trade, its highest level since June 7, from its close of 6.51 percent.
Traders said the timing of the open market sale was a surprise as markets had expected it to happen in August to coincide with the time when the RBI must pay a hefty dividend to the government.
The RBI has so far resorted to selling short-end securities through a special scheme to drain out some of the excess cash, a method that was seen as less disruptive. ($1 = 64.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.