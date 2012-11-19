BRIEF-Icade signs leases and preliminary agreements for sale
* Signs with Groupama a 6 year lease with no break option, this lease takes effect in July 2017
MUMBAI Nov 19 India's Power Finance Corp is planning to sell at least 1 billion rupees ($18.15 million) via tax free bonds, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters on Monday.
The power sector lender will sell 10-year bonds at 7.21 percent and 15-year debt at 7.38 percent, the document showed.
The bond sale is scheduled to open and close on Tuesday.
The fundraising from the state-run firm will be the second tax-free issuance this financial year after IIFCL, which raised 5 billion rupees through three tranches of tax-free bonds earlier this month.
Nine companies have been allowed to issue a total of 535 billion rupees of tax-free bonds this fiscal year, which ends in March 2013.
($1 = 55.0900 Indian rupees)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
* Shares of International Entertainment Corporation will be halted on Feb 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: