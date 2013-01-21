MUMBAI Jan 21 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd fixed an annual coupon of 8.70 percent and was set to raise 15 billion rupees ($278.73 million) through the sale of five-year bonds, three traders said on Monday.

The firm scrapped the plans of raising funds in the seven-year tenure, they said.

The issue is tentatively scheduled to open and close on Tuesday.

($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)