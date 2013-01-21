BRIEF-Philippine Realty appoints Carlos Miguel Paca as vice president of business development
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
MUMBAI Jan 21 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd fixed an annual coupon of 8.70 percent and was set to raise 15 billion rupees ($278.73 million) through the sale of five-year bonds, three traders said on Monday.
The firm scrapped the plans of raising funds in the seven-year tenure, they said.
The issue is tentatively scheduled to open and close on Tuesday.
($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.