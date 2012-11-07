MUMBAI, Nov 7 India will allow select companies to issue tax-free bonds in the rest of the financial year, finalising details of a proposal announced in the budget in February, according to a government notification obtained from two of the eligible issuers. The government said in the notification seen by Reuters that a total of 535 billion rupees ($9.83 billion) would be raised through issue of tax-free infrastructure bonds in the current financial year that ends in March. The government has set a target for tax-free bonds at 600 billion rupees by infrastructure finance companies in 2012/13, which would be used to bridge the shortfall in cash to fund large projects. Below is the list of issuers and the amount they can raise through tax-free bonds: S.No Entities Aggregate Amount of (2) Bonds (in bln (1) rupees) (3) 1. National Highways 100 Authority of India 2. Indian Railway 100 Finance Corporation Limited 3. India 100 Infrastructure Finance Company Limited 4. Housing and Urban 50 Development Corporation Limited 5. National Housing 50 Bank 6. Power Finance 50 Corporation 7. Rural 50 Electrification Corporation 8. Jawaharlal Nehru 20 Port Trust 9. Dredging 5 Corporation of India Limited 10. Ennore Port Limited 10 ($1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)