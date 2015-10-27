BRIEF-CIT Group Inc redeems about $4.84 bln of unsecured debt
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
MUMBAI Oct 27 India will apply a 5 percent withholding tax to offshore rupee bonds for foreign investors, in line with the rate applied to domestic debt, Manoj Joshi, joint secretary at the country's finance ministry, told reporters on Tuesday.
The clarification comes amid some confusion about whether the withholding tax also applied to offshore debt. India had cut the tax for debt investments to the current rate from 20 percent in 2013, which will remain in effect until July 2017. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
WASHINGTON, April 4 Kara Novaco Brockmeyer, the attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who oversees the unit that polices foreign bribery laws, plans to depart the SEC later this month, the regulator announced Tuesday.
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017