By Arup Roychoudhury
NEW DELHI, April 18 India will allow power
companies to raise overseas debt to finance up to 40 percent of
their rupee debt on existing projects, compared with the current
limit of 25 percent, likely in the next seven days, a finance
ministry official said.
The country would also allow external commercial borrowings
(ECB) for the airline industry's working capital for one year,
with a ceiling of $1 billion, by end-April, said Thomas Mathew,
who heads the capital markets division in the finance ministry.
ECB for capital expenditure on toll systems for roads and
highways will also be allowed in the next seven days, Mathew
told reporters.
Last month, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee had said in
the annual budget for 2012/13 that ECB would be permitted or
increased in power projects, highway toll projects, airline
industry, and low-cost housing.
India currently has a $30 billion overall cap on companies'
overseas borrowing during a financial year. Mathew said there
was currently no proposal to lift that cap, but it will be
discussed if the need arises.
"The overall ceiling will not be a limiting or constraining
factor," he added.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)