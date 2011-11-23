MUMBAI Nov 23 Global energy major BP
and state-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) have signed
an initial agreement to consider setting up a
1-million-tonne-per-year acetic acid plant and related
gassification facilities in western India, the two firms said on
Wednesday.
The plant in Gujarat state will employ BP's Cativa XL
technology and use petroleum coke feedstock from Indian Oil, the
companies said in a statement, which did not disclose any
financial details.
The project is targeted to commence in 2015, and a joint
feasibility study is under way, the statement added.
Earlier this year, BP acquired a 30 percent stake in 23 oil
and gas blocks owned by India's Reliance Industries,
in a $7.2 billion deal.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)