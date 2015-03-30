By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, March 30 India has rejected a request
from BP Plc to be allowed to sell jet fuel to the booming
aviation market in Asia's No. 3 economy, saying it did not meet
the conditions necessary, a source with direct knowledge of the
decision told Reuters.
Consumption of aviation fuel is set to rise in India as
domestic air traffic is estimated to almost triple this decade,
with more of the country's 1.25 billion people starting to fly
and as airlines connect smaller cities.
Demand for aviation fuel in India could rise by 2.2 percent
in the financial year beginning in April, according to the
Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell in the federal oil
ministry.
BP is not the only overseas company interested in India's
jet fuel retail business, which is dominated by state refiners.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc already sells a small volume of
jet fuel in a tie-up with state-run Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd.
The source declined to cite the precise reason for BP's
request being turned down by the oil ministry.
According to Indian rules, marketing rights for jet fuel can
be given only to companies investing or proposing to invest at
least 20 billion rupees ($319 million) in exploration and
production, refining, pipelines or terminals in the country.
In 2011 BP agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in oil and gas
blocks operated by India's Reliance Industries for $7
billion and also invested funds for further exploration and
development.
It applied for a jet fuel marketing licence for the second
time last year.
However, according to the source, who did not wish to be
identified, the oil ministry wrote to the company this month
saying it did not meet the conditions specified for marketing
aviation fuel in the country.
"BP has been continuously engaging with the Ministry of
Petroleum and Natural Gas regarding the licensing application
and we are confident we meet the requirements," a spokeswoman
said in an email.
"We will continue to work closely with the Government
authorities and urge them to review the decision."
$1 = 62.6300 Indian rupees)
