NEW DELHI, Sept 28 British oil major BP said on Wednesday it is evaluating adding production from other Indian blocks as it looks to ramp up gas output from its joint venture with India's Reliance Industries .

Earlier this year, BP acquired a 30 percent stake in 23 oil and gas blocks from Reliance, including some in the KG basin off India's east coast. These include the NEC 25 block in the Mahanadi basin, north of the KG basin.

BP said in a statement it is considering adding output from the NEC 25 block.

Earlier this month, India's upstream regulator said Reliance is currently producing 44 mscmd (million standard cubic metres a day) of gas from the D6 block, compared to 60 mscmd a year earlier. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)