NEW DELHI, Sept 28 British oil major BP expects gas output from Reliance Industries' KG D6 blocks off India's east coast to rise from 2014, BP's group Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday.

BP acquired a 30 percent stake in 21 oil and gas blocks from Reliance earlier this year in a $7.2 billion deal, one of the largest investments in India's oil and gas sector, and output from the blocks is expected to rise given BP's expertise in deep water exploration.

Earlier this month, India's upstream regulator said Reliance is currently producing 44 mscmd (million standard cubic metres a day) of gas from the D6 block, compared to 60 mscmd a year earlier. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)