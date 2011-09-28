NEW DELHI, Sept 28 British oil major BP
expects gas output from Reliance Industries' KG D6
blocks off India's east coast to rise from 2014, BP's group
Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday.
BP acquired a 30 percent stake in 21 oil and gas blocks from
Reliance earlier this year in a $7.2 billion deal, one of the
largest investments in India's oil and gas sector, and output
from the blocks is expected to rise given BP's expertise in deep
water exploration.
Earlier this month, India's upstream regulator said Reliance
is currently producing 44 mscmd (million standard cubic metres a
day) of gas from the D6 block, compared to 60 mscmd a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)