NEW DELHI Dec 9 India's BPCL aims to import 20 million tonnes of crude oil in the next financial year from April against about 14 million tonnes in the current fiscal, its chairman R. K. Singh told reporters on Friday.

He said the company was interested in buying crude oil from Angola in the next fiscal and may look at raising imports from Libya if the situation stabilises there. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)