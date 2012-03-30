(Adds details)
* Aims to complete expansion by Dec 2015
* To upgrade refinery to process more high sulphur crude
NEW DELHI, March 30 India's Bharat Petroleum
Corp. said it will expand its Kochi refinery by 63
percent, slightly higher than previously planned, by December
2015 and upgrade the refinery to process cheaper, high-sulphur
crude to improve margins and products.
The 142.25 billion rupees ($2.77 billion) expansion and
upgradation project will see the southern India-based refinery
processing 310,000 barrels per day (bpd), India's second-biggest
state-run refiner said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.
BPCL had initially planned to raise the capacity of its
190,000 bpd Kochi refinery capacity to 300,000 bpd by March
2015.
Refiners in Indian and other emerging markets are boosting
capacity to feed rising regional demand, while their
counterparts in the United States and Europe restructure or shut
plants on sluggish economic growth and weakening global demand.
BPCL said it expects to get environmental clearance for the
project in the latter part of 2012.
The company said it also plans to produce polymer-grade
propylene from the project which will be used as a feedstock for
a series of niche petrochemicals.
Indian refiners want to ramp up exports as local sales of
fuels at subsidised prices are impacting their margins and
driving up local fuel demand.
Private refiners, which do not get compensation from the
federal government for selling fuel at subsidised rates, prefer
to export fuel.
The International Energy Agency said in its latest report
India's fuel demand could rise 3.2 percent in 2012, led by
diesel.
BPCL plans to boost capacity at the Bina refinery in central
India to 180,000 bpd from 120,000 bpd. It also operates a
240,000-bpd refinery in Mumbai and has a majority stake in a
60,000 bpd refinery in northeast India.
($1 = 51.3350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)