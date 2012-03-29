* Brazil denounces West's monetary policies
* Frustration at slow change in IMF, World Bank
* Security tight after Tibetan protester dies
NEW DELHI, March 29 Leaders of the BRICS group
of emerging market nations pressed Western powers to cede more
voting rights at the IMF this year and flayed the rich world's
reflationary monetary policies for putting global economic
stability in jeopardy.
"This dynamic process of reform is necessary to ensure the
legitimacy and effectiveness of the Fund," Brazil, Russia,
India, China and South Africa said in a joint declaration after
their one-day summit in New Delhi.
"We stress that the ongoing effort to increase the lending
capacity of the IMF will only be successful if there is
confidence that the entire membership of the institution is
truly committed to implement the 2010 Reform faithfully."
Promised changes to voting rights at the IMF have yet to be
ratified by the United States, adding to frustration over reform
of the G7 and the U.N. Security Council, where India and Brazil
have been angling for years for permanent seats.
The BRICS leaders also accused rich countries of
destabilizing the world economy five years into the global
financial crisis.
"It is critical for advanced economies to adopt responsible
macroeconomic and financial policies, avoid creating excessive
global liquidity and undertake structural reforms to lift growth
that create jobs," they said in a joint declaration.
The rich world's monetary policy "brings enormous trade
advantages to developed countries, and results in unfair
obstacles for other countries," Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff said at the summit.
Security was tight in New Delhi, days after an activist set
himself on fire in protest at Chinese rule in Tibet, dying from
his injuries just hours before China's President Hu Jintao
arrived. Police grappled with small groups of pro-Tibet
protesters.
IRAN'S NUCLEAR RIGHTS
The declaration said the crises over Iran's nuclear
programme should be resolved diplomatically and should not be
allowed to escalate. It also recognised the right of Iran to
pursue peaceful nuclear energy.
"We agreed that lasting solution to the problems in Syria
and Iran can only be found through dialogue," Indian Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh said.
The five BRICS nations, which collectively account for
nearly half the world's population and a fifth of its economic
output, signed an agreement to extend credit facilities in their
local currencies, a step aimed at reducing the role of the
dollar in trade between them.
They also agreed to examine in greater detail an Indian
proposal to set up a BRICS-led South-South Development Bank,
funded and managed by the BRICS and other developing countries.
"We have directed the finance ministers to examine the
proposal and report back at the next summit," Singh said.
Other moves to bring their economies closer together include
the launch on Friday of benchmark equity index derivatives
allowing investors in one BRICS country to bet on the
performance of stock markets in the other four members without
currency risk. The indexes will be cross-listed on their stock
exchanges from Friday.
