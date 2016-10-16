UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
GOA India Oct 16 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said leaders of BRICS nations meeting at a summit on Sunday had been unanimous in recognising the threat posed by terrorism to economies globally.
The sponsors of terrorism were "as much a threat to us as the terrorists themselves", Modi said in his closing remarks to reporters after a two-day BRICS summit.
BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Writing by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts