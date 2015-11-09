NEW DELHI Nov 9 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi is keen to expand an order for BAE Systems Hawk
training aircraft to revive India's aerobatic display team when
he visits Britain this week, government sources said on Monday.
Sources familiar with the talks say Modi wants to buy an
extra 20 Hawk Mk132s, worth $400-$450 million, on top of
existing orders already made for 123 of the single-engine,
jet-powered trainers.
During the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister
since 2006, Modi will on Thursday witness a fly-past over London
by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force display team that also
flies Hawks.
Diplomats say that during his visit, India and Britain could
strike deals worth 8-12 billion pounds ($12-$18 billion),
although details remain sketchy.
If ordered, the new planes would make it possible to revive
the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran (Sun Ray) aerobatic team that
has been borrowing Hawks from the training squadrons after its
own planes were retired from service.
One stumbling block is that Modi wants the extra planes to
be manufactured by local partner Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
(HAL), but this is not yet possible because of delays to a new
defence procurement policy, one defence source said.
India bought a first batch of 66 Hawks in 2004, 24 of which
were delivered in fly-away condition and the remainder made at
HAL's plant in Bengaluru. A second batch in 2010 of 57 planes is
still under production.
BAE Systems declined to comment.
($1 = 0.6625 pounds)
