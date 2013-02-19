NEW DELHI Feb 19 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh said on Tuesday his government had sought full assistance
from the United Kingdom in investigating bribery allegations
surrounding an Anglo-Italian helicopter deal.
Singh was speaking alongside British Prime Minister David
Cameron, who is on a three-day visit to India to push trade ties
amid a corruption row over a $750 million deal for a dozen
AgustaWestland helicopters.
"I also conveyed to the Prime Minister our very serious
concerns regarding allegations about unethical means used in
securing the 2010 contract of the AgustaWestland helicopters,"
Singh said.
"I have sought full assistance from the UK in this case.
Prime Minister David Cameron has assured me of the cooperation
of his government in the investigation."
Cameron, speaking after Singh, said his government would
respond to any request for information about the deal.