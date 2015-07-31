(Adds Modi comment)
By Ankush Arora
NEW DELHI, July 30 An Indian pop group has made
a music video honouring an independence activist who
assassinated a British official in revenge for a 1919 massacre,
at a time of renewed calls in India for reparations from Britain
for excesses during colonial rule.
The animated video tells the story of Udham Singh, who shot
dead former British colonial official Michael O'Dwyer in 1940.
O'Dwyer had said the killing of hundreds of protesters during a
protest in Punjab, had been justified.
The massacre hardened opinion against British rule, which
finally led to independence in 1947.
The four-minute video (bit.ly/1DdNvrL) by the group
The Ska Vengers takes its title, "Frank Brazil", from an alias
used by Singh during an overseas undercover trip. It traces the
activist's life from the Amritsar massacre to his shooting of
O'Dwyer in London 21 years later.
The video is due to premiere on music channel VH1 India on
Friday, 75 years to the day after Singh was executed in London
for killing O'Dwyer.
O'Dwyer was the British lieutenant governor of Punjab when
the Jallianwala Bagh killings took place in the city of
Amritsar. Singh travelled to England to avenge the killings and
shot O'Dwyer dead at a public meeting in a London hall.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to visit Britain
this year, said on Friday he bowed to Singh, "on his martyrdom
day".
"The valour of Shaheed Udham Singh remains etched in the
memory of every Indian," Modi posted on Twitter. Shaheed means
martyr.
In the song, the fiery protagonist says he does not care if
he spends 99 years in jail or is sent to the electric chair.
India's 200 years under colonial rule ended in 1947 but
remains a touchy topic. This month, opposition lawmaker Shashi
Tharoor said Britain owes reparations for the economic and
social torture India suffered under British rule.
Modi praised the speech, but did not say whether he
supported Tharoor's demand for an apology.
Taru Dalmia, The Ska Vengers' singer, said he agreed with
Tharoor's sentiment, adding that colonial excesses were too
often forgotten.
"Europe has a debt to pay, but more than that (in) the
formally colonized countries, the debates have stopped," he
said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron came under criticism
for not apologising for the Jallianwala killings when he visited
Amritsar in 2013, although he mourned the event.
The band will tour in Britain next year for the first time.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Robert Birsel)