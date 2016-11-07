NEW DELHI Nov 7 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she wanted Britain to become a global standard bearer of free trade, saying more investment and fewer barriers to trade between Britain and India would boost prosperity.

"We want Britain to be the most committed and passionate advocate of free trade in the world," May told an India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi at the start of a visit to India. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)