NEW DELHI Nov 7 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday it was vital to identify ways to deepen the trade relationship with India before the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

In a speech to a tech summit in New Delhi before talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, May said Britain would offer expedited clearance at the UK borders under a Registered Traveler Scheme to business travelers from India.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)