Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI Nov 7 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he had agreed with British counterpart Theresa May to set up a joint working group on trade, adding that its focus should not only be on goods but also services.
As part of that, it would be important to allow for greater mobility of skilled professionals, Modi said after bilateral talks with May in New Delhi. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)