MUMBAI Feb 22 The Bombay Stock Exchange
launched India's first carbon efficient index on
Wednesday, aiming to provide a benchmark for socially aware
investors.
The 20-share BSE-GREENEX includes some of India's
leading companies such as Tata Motors, Tata Steel
, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro,
Housing Development Finance Company, Reliance
Infrastructure, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and
DLF.
"The cost of carbon-based energy production is increasing,
and if companies become more efficient and reduce energy costs
there is a chance of higher profitability," said Ashishkumar
Chauhan, BSE's deputy chief executive officer.
"There are many socially aware investors willing to pay a
premium to invest in green companies in the hope of getting
better returns," he added.
The index can be used to develop green financial products
including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and structured
products, the BSE said.
