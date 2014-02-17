NEW DELHI Feb 17 India's projected gross market
borrowing of 5.97 trillion rupees ($96.15 billion) in the fiscal
year 2014/15 will include a bond buyback or switch that the
government plans to carry out, Rajat Bhargava, a joint secretary
at the finance ministry told Reuters.
The Indian government on Monday unveiled a plan to buy back
or switch 500 billion rupees of bonds in the new fiscal year
that begins on April 1.
Market participants have questioned the finance ministry's
calculations, saying that the proposed debt switch would push up
overall market borrowing to 6.47 trillion rupees.
A finance ministry spokesman said the doubts would be
addressed at a news conference set for 1000 GMT on Monday. A
formal clarification is also expected.