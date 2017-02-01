NEW DELHI Feb 1 India retained its fiscal
deficit target of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product for
fiscal year to March 2017, as against 3.2 percent mentioned
incorrectly in the budget document, Economic Affairs Secretary
Shaktikanta Das clarified on Wednesday.
The government aims to bring down its fiscal deficit to 3.2
percent of GDP in the financial year starting April 1, Das said.
As economists polled by Reuters had expected, Jaitley raised
the target for the federal fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of
gross domestic product in 2017/18 - effectively postponing the
goal of bringing it down to 3 percent.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Swati Bhat)