(Updates with details, background)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI Feb 25 India is unlikely to announce
any significant increase in its health budget for the financial
year that begins in April, two sources said, dampening hopes the
federal government would allocate more funds to overhaul the
public health system.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will present its
first full-year budget on Feb. 28 for the fiscal year 2015/16.
Modi has vowed to revamp India's healthcare sector and make
services more affordable, and accessible, for the poor.
The Indian health ministry's budget for 2015/16 will be
about 244 billion rupees ($4 billion), in line with the current
year's budget, two government sources told Reuters.
The federal government had a planned budget allocation of
306.45 billion rupees ($5 billion) for healthcare in 2014/15,
but it was later cut by about 20 percent because of
under-utilisation of funds by the health ministry.
Health ministry officials, however, told Reuters in December
the cut was imposed because of the government's deteriorating
fiscal situation. India is scrambling to contain its fiscal
deficit at 4.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
"The funds (health budget) for next year would suffice if
the government does not impose a spending cut later this year,"
said one of the two sources, neither of whom wanted to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
India spends just 1 percent of its GDP on public health,
less than Afghanistan and Sierra Leone.
Despite rapid economic growth over the past two decades,
successive federal governments have kept a tight rein on
healthcare expenditure. States have separate health budgets.
Modi's government is also working on a universal health
coverage plan that would provide all citizens with free drugs
and diagnostic treatment. The programme is estimated to cost $26
billion during 2015-19, but one source said it was not clear how
it would be funded.
($1 = 62 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Mike Collett-White)