March 16 Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee
presented India's federal budget to parliament on Friday for the
coming financial year beginning in April.
FINANCE MINISTER ON GOVERNANCE
"We have to accelerate the pace of reforms."
GROWTH AND INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
* Expect headline inflation to moderate in next
few months and remain stable thereafter
* Economy expected to grow at 7.6 percent in
2012/13, plus or minus 0.25 percent
* Economy expected to grow at 6.9 percent in 2011/12
* Signs of economy turning around in March quarter
POLICY REFORMS
* To allow qualified foreign investors in Indian corporate
debt markets
* To allow external commercial borrowing to part finance
rupee debt in power projects
* Allow external commercial borrowing of up to $1 bln to
raise working capital for airlines industry for 1 year
INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING
* To award contracts to build 8,800 km of roads in 2012/13
* Govt doubles allocation for tax-free bonds
to 600 billion rupees for financing infrastructure
projects in 2012/13
DISINVESTMENT
* Disinvestment target in 2012-13 of 300 billion rupees
AGRICULTURE
* Expects country to become self-sufficient in urea
production in five years
* P roposes to raise agricultural credit
target in 2012/13 to 5.75
tr il l io n rupees
SUBSIDIES
* To keep 2012/13 subsidies under 2 percent of GDP
* To inject 159 billion rupees to capitalize
state-run banks in 2012/13
CURRENT ACCOUNT
* Current account deficit seen at 3.6 percent of GDP in
2011/12
* Expect smaller current account deficit in 2012/13
