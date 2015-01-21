NEW DELHI Jan 21 India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his first full-year budget on February 28 for the 2015/16 fiscal year, a government official said on Wednesday.

February 28 is a Saturday. The parliament session will begin on February 23 and will continue till March 20, the official, who declined to be named, told reporters. The new fiscal year begins on April 1. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Manok Kumar)