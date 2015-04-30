NEW DELHI, April 30 The Indian government on Thursday withdrew proposals to set up an independent public debt management agency and strip the central bank of authority to regulate government bonds.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, ahead of a vote in the lower house of parliament, said the government would instead consult the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and come out with a detailed roadmap for a new debt management agency.

Jaitley had proposed to set up a debt agency when he unveiled India's annual budget in February, but they had become a source of friction between the RBI and the finance ministry. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rafael Nam)