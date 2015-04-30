EU mergers and takeovers (April 5)
BRUSSELS, April 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW DELHI, April 30 India's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved 2015/16 Finance Bill mainly containing tax proposals for the manufacturing and service sectors for the current fiscal year.
Replying to a debate on tax proposals, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley offered tax relief to foreign investors, exempting income from securities transactions, royalties and technical service from minimum alternative tax (MAT). (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
