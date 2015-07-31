NEW DELHI, July 31 The Indian government on
Friday sought parliamentary approval to raise federal spending
on social welfare, months after opposition lawmakers and Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's own officials slammed his cuts in
spending.
Modi's finance ministry plans to raise the budget for women
and child welfare, as well as sanitation programmes, by around
40 percent, a government document tabled in parliament showed.
Modi in February redirected funds from social programmes
towards infrastructure, asking states to fill the gap. He hoped
this would fasten the pace of economic growth, but critics said
it could endanger the country's most vulnerable.
The changes, once approved, will come as a relief for Modi's
women and child welfare minister, Maneka Gandhi, who had
protested after her ministry's budget was more than halved to
$1.62 billion. The new proposal put her budget at $2.24 billion.
The bulk of additional funds will go to a child welfare
scheme that provides free food to 85 million children. Gandhi
had warned the finance minister of political fallout if the
focus on malnutrition was reduced.(reut.rs/1Kh3aYK)
The government also proposed to increase the budget for the
drinking water and sanitation sector by 43 percent to $1.39
billion.
Health officials had also complained about a shortage of
funds in the sector. The main health department will see its
budget rise by 2 percent, while the budget to fight HIV/AIDS
will see a nominal increase of $1,500. The HIV prevention
programme has been suffering funding shortages in several
states.
While unveiling the new policy shakeup in February, the
government said lower federal welfare spending would be
compensated for by giving state governments a larger allocation
of tax revenues. But many poorer states complained, saying they
were facing net losses under the new policy.
Modi's government had denied social budgets were being
squeezed, saying India was going through a reset of the fiscal
architecture by providing states more money.
Naresh Saxena, an adviser to the United Nations Children's
Fund (UNICEF), welcomed the move but called for more focus on
social sectors.
"It is a sign that the central government has to take on the
majority of the burden for helping the most disadvantaged
groups," Saxena said. "Still, social spending is too low."
