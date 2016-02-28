* Policy-wise, Modi seen 'starting all over again'
* Emphasis on rural poor could improve his party's standing
* But the shift could disappoint investors, markets
By Rupam Jain and Andrew MacAskill
NEW DELHI, Feb 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
wants the federal budget unveiled on Monday to appeal to India's
rural poor, officials familiar with his thinking said, in a
strategy shift that could boost his ruling party in coming state
elections but disappoint investors.
His government is expected to increase spending on
agriculture, health and social sectors, a change from its focus
on infrastructure spending and market reforms, they said.
"We will have to reform the agriculture markets, invest more
resources to deal with the agrarian crisis - all of this could
be an integral part of this year's budget," said Ramesh Chand, a
member of the federal planning body Niti Aayog that gave the
finance ministry inputs.
"The budget could provide resources to expand the coverage
and effectiveness of schemes such as crop insurance, food and
fertilizer subsidy, and irrigation," Chand told Reuters.
On Sunday, a finance ministry spokesman could not be reached
for comment on the budget themes.
Modi's landslide election in 2014 raised hopes he would draw
a line under India's socialist past, cut welfare and reduce the
government's role in business.
In its first two years in power, the government splurged on
roads and railways at the expense of welfare programmes in the
hope of creating economic stimulus.
Modi's gamble was that infrastructure investment would
eventually generate dividends for the poor and the rural
community, which makes up most of India's 1.3 billion
population.
BACK-TO-BACK DROUGHTS
But rising rural distress after back-to-back droughts and a
recent heavy election defeat in a largely agricultural state
have upset that calculus.
It has also left the government open to attacks by the
opposition, who use a Hindi phrase to deride Modi's
administration as a "suit and boot" government that only works
in the interest of the rich.
"He is starting all over again," an official familiar with
Modi's thinking said. "The image of Modi as a supporter of big
business has been damaging. This budget will change that
narrative."
The budget is expected to counter criticism ahead of key
elections in heartland farming states such as West Bengal this
year and Uttar Pradesh next year.
But the switch in focus is likely to disappoint investors
and markets.
Increased social spending may hike India's closely watched
fiscal deficit to 3.8 percent of GDP next financial year from a
target of 3.5 percent, one official said.
"The markets and rating agencies will be disappointed if the
deficit reaches that level," said D.H. Pai Panandiker, president
of RPG Foundation, an economic policy group in New Delhi.
Last week, yields on India's most-traded bonds touched their
highest level in 18 months and the rupee slumped on fears of a
higher deficit level.
'VILLAGES, POOR AND FARMERS'
The Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the
powerful ideological parent of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP), has also been urging the government to do more to help
distressed farmers.
RSS officials last month told Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
to do more for them in a four-hour meeting only scheduled for
one, people familiar with the talks said.
"It was for the first time we felt that Jaitley was keen to
understand the crisis in farmlands," one RSS official said.
One government official said the budget's focus will be on
"gaon, garib and kisan (villages, the poor and farmers)."
The government has been advised to double spending to about
$1.2 billion on a crop insurance programme and boost irrigation
expenditure, officials said.
It may launch a programme to directly transfer fertilizer
subsidies to farmers' bank accounts, they said.
Another official said there may be a new $870 million
programme for farmers, where scientists would test their soil
and then recommend fertilizers to boost agricultural yields.
The government has also been considering increasing the
subsidy to fund the world's largest food for the poor programme
by 13 percent to 1.40 trillion rupees ($20.4 billion).
The administration already signalled it is ready to pursue a
more populist path with last week's annual railway budget, when
it shied away from raising passenger train fares.
"The budget's central theme will be to merge voters'
expectations with our political ambition," a senior BJP leader
and a minister in the federal government said.
($1 = 68.7273 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj, Rajesh Kumar Singh
and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Richard Borsuk)