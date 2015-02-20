BRIEF-Starwood Capital Group acquires Holiday Inn Manchester City Centre
* Starwood Capital Group acquires Holiday Inn Manchester City Centre
NEW DELHI Feb 20 India may slash its food and fuel subsidy bill by 20 percent, or about $8 billion, in the annual budget to be presented next week, two government sources said.
The sources said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was likely to set the total budget for subsidies at about $32 billion, down from $40 billion in the current financial year.
The numbers imply four-fifths or $6.5 billion of the total savings will come from lower fuel subsidy costs. Other subsidy costs will only be cut by around 5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Douglas Busvine)
SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's economic activity in February slid 1.3 percent from a year ago, the central bank said Wednesday, its worst performance since the 2009 financial crisis, largely due to a strike at a major copper mine.
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co for $7.16 billion, excluding debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.