NEW DELHI Feb 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
stomach for free-market economics faces a major test on
Saturday, in a budget India's top economic advisor has warned
could wreck the leader's promises of "good days" if there's no
roadmap to reform.
Reaping the benefits of low global prices for oil, India's
main import, Modi's government sees itself in a sweet spot with
spare cash to modernize ageing roads and railways without
busting fiscal deficit and inflation targets.
"Let us stop unnecessary expenditure so that money can reach
the poor," Modi told parliament on Friday after a finance
ministry report committed to bringing the fiscal deficit down to
3 percent of gross domestic product - from more than 4 percent
at present - in the medium-term.
"We believe in optimum utilisation of our infrastructure,"
he said.
An overhaul of economic data has propelled India to the top
of the league of fast-growing major economies, and the current
account deficit is projected to fall below 1 percent next year,
which would help stabilize the rupee and build up reserves.
But expectations for a further shift in expenditure from
subsidies to infrastructure are sky high among investors who
made India the best performing stock market in Asia after China
last year on hopes Modi's government brings sweeping reforms to
labour, tax and land laws.
Spanish bank BBVA described the budget as "the best
opportunity for India to kick-start major structural reforms".
The rally has continued this year on expectations that
legislative reform will push ahead stalled private investment
and consumer demand, and reverse a decline in corporate earnings
to make Asia's third-largest economy a global growth driver.
The stakes are high after a part-year budget that
disappointed investors just after the government took over last
year with a large majority in the lower house of parliament.
Analysts warn that Indian stocks are overvalued and that
equity markets could see a sell off of 6-8 percent if the
pro-growth measures in the budget, to be unveiled by Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley at 0530 GMT, fall short of expectations.
Modi has capitalized on low oil prices to shake off some of
the fuel subsidies that have hobbled India's national accounts
for years. But he has been unable to pass reform in the upper
house of parliament, where his party has no majority.
Executive orders he has used to push key polices such as
land reform will expire unless he can win opposition support.
On Dec. 30, less than a week before he was named Modi's top
economic advisor, former Columbia professor Arvind Panagariya
warned that this budget was make-or-break for Modinomics.
"Without a clear road map of reforms in it, the dream of
'good days' will run the risk of becoming history," Panagariya
wrote in the Business Standard newspaper.
