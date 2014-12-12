* Savings in oil subsidies in 2015/16 to top $6 bln
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Dec 12 A plunge of nearly half in oil
prices could help Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reap a
fiscal windfall of at least $12 billion when he presents his
2015/16 budget in February, two government sources told Reuters.
The savings would come in the form of reduced fuel subsidy
costs and higher petrol and diesel levies, the sources said. In
addition, finance ministry officials have proposed restoring a
crude oil import duty that was scrapped in 2011.
As a result, the government would claw back most of the
money that India saves on oil imports. That would help Jaitley
hit borrowing targets but dilute any boost to consumption in
Asia's third-largest economy.
Energy-hungry India imports around 4 million barrels of oil
per day and the net cost of the country's oil imports is
expected to total $88 billion in the fiscal year to next March,
based on a budgeted oil price of $105 per barrel.
Officials drawing up Jaitley's first full-year budget are
pencilling in a view that oil prices will average $65-$70 in
2015/16. That would cut the national import bill by $18 billion
- or 0.9 percent of GDP, they reckon.
"Benefits from the fall in oil prices would reflect in the
budget through lower oil subsidies and higher tax projections
next year," one senior finance ministry official told Reuters.
The sources estimate that the overall fiscal boost can total
750 billion rupees ($12 billion). More than half, 400 billion
rupees, would come from savings on oil subsidies.
TAX AND DON'T SPEND
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in power since May, has freed
prices for diesel, which account for 40 percent of consumption
of refined fuels.
Taking advantage of the resulting fall in pump prices, his
government has raised factory gate duties on petrol and diesel
twice in the last month. That means state coffers, and not
drivers, will benefit to the tune of $1.6 billion this fiscal
year and nearly $5 billion next year.
A revival in the profitability of state-owned oil refiners
like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil
Corporation could generate another $1 billion in extra
revenues.
Further, ministry officials recommend restoring the old 5
percent crude oil import duty in full. This would require Modi's
approval, and if implemented could raise up to $4 billion more,
lifting total potential fiscal gains to over $16 billion.
"A proposal to impose import duty on crude oil is under
consideration," said another finance ministry source. "The final
decision could be announced in the budget." Both sources
requested anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak
to the press on the record.
Jaitley is struggling to hit his fiscal deficit target of
4.1 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year. He wants
to cut it to 3.6 percent in 2015/16, and 3 percent in 2016/17.
BUDGET BAILOUT
Fiscal constraints leave little over for the wider economy,
with consumers still cautious about their prospects and
concerned that recent falls in inflation will be only temporary.
Although the price of diesel, used by truckers and farmers,
has fallen by 6 percent in the past five months, drivers in
India are now paying more to fill up than in the United States.
"The boost to household consumption is likely to be small,"
said Shilan Shah, India Economist at Capital Economics in
London. "The government has been able to take advantage of the
windfall."
By Shah's reckoning, the oil windfall could help cut the
budget deficit by 0.5 percent of GDP, as well as narrowing the
current account gap and easing price pressures.
"This could lead to the RBI beginning to cut interest rates
early next year, which on its own should have impact on economic
growth," said Shah.
($1 = 61.8700 Indian rupees)
