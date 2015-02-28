BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
NEW DELHI Feb 28 India plans to raise 410 billion rupees ($6.7 billion) by selling stakes in government companies during the fiscal year 2015/16, according to the budget proposal presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.
For highlights of India's budget: ($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees) (Reporting by New Delhi Newsroom)
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: