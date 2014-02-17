NEW DELHI Feb 17 Indian Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram presented the interim budget for the fiscal year
2014/15 on Monday to cover expenditure until the government's
term ends in May.
Here are some quotes from his speech.
MANUFACTURING
"Manufacturing is the Achilles' Heel of the Indian economy.
The deceleration in investment in manufacturing is particularly
worrying. Consequently, there is no uptick yet in
manufacturing."
GROWTH IS RETURNING
"I was confident that the decline would be arrested and the
growth cycle will turn in the second quarter. Madam, I believe I
have been vindicated. Growth in Q2 of 2013-14 has been placed at
4.8 percent and growth for the whole year has been placed at 4.9
percent."
"I can confidently assert that the economy is more stable
today than what it was two years ago. The fiscal deficit is
declining, the current account deficit has been constrained,
inflation has moderated, the quarterly growth rate is on the
rise, the exchange rate is stable, exports have increased and
hundreds of projects have been unblocked."
NO POLICY PARALYSIS
"I reject the argument of policy paralysis. Just as there
are business cycles, there is a cycle around the trend growth
rate of an economy."
PLANNED EXPENDITURE
"I'm afraid we will not be able to spend the budgeted
planned expenditure, but non-planned expenditure will exceed the
budget by a small amount."