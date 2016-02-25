NEW DELHI Feb 25 India's state-owned railways
is reviewing the tariff structure for its freight business and
wants to expand the basket of commodities it transports to boost
revenues, the railway minister said on Thursday.
Presenting the annual rail budget for 2016/17, Railway
Minister Suresh Prabhu said the freight business - which
provides two-thirds of Indian railways' revenues - was
struggling as capacity constraints bite and industrial demand
slows.
"These are challenging times, maybe the toughest," he told
India's parliament, announcing plans for three new dedicated
freight corridors across the country. "We need to look beyond
the current approach to expand the basket (of commodities). We
will make sure we recapture the traffic."
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Malini Menon)