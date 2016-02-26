NEW DELHI Feb 26 India's government expects inflation to decline to between 4.5 and 5 percent during the 2016/17 fiscal year, TV news channels reported on Friday ahead of a pre-budget Economic Survey, citing sources.

The survey, to be published shortly ahead of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's annual budget on Monday, also forecast that the current account deficit would be between 1.0 and 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, ET Now and Bloomberg TV said.

The economy is forecast to grow by 7.0-7.5 percent, Bloomberg TV said. (Writing by Douglas Busvine)