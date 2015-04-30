NEW DELHI, April 30 India on Thursday offered tax relief to foreign investors, exempting income from securities transactions, royalties and technical service from minimum alternative tax (MAT).

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, said the exemption would apply only in those cases where the normal tax rate is below 18.5 percent.

Jaitley also eased the rules for the application of MAT for real estate investment trusts. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)