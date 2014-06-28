(Adds building collapse details from Tamil Nadu state)
NEW DELHI, June 28 Two building collapses in New
Delhi and Tamil Nadu states killed at least 11 people on
Saturday and left dozens trapped, highlighting the need for
increased monitoring of construction across India where such
incidents are common.
Ten people including five children were killed in New Delhi
after a 50-year-old apartment block with 14 occupants collapsed
early on Saturday, a police spokesman said.
"Building collapse in Delhi brings forth need to adhere to
safety requirements," tweeted Vijay Goel, a lawmaker from the
ruling Bharatiya Janata Party that controls the Municipal
Corporation of Delhi.
Numerous building accidents in India's large cities have
killed about 100 people in the past year, according to local
media reports. More than 50 people were killed when an apartment
block collapsed in Mumbai last September.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma told reporters an
investigation into the cause of Saturday's building collapse in
New Delhi had been launched.
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called the
incident a "nexus between the builder mafia and the municipal
corporation". The corporation did not a answer phone call
requesting comment.
Later on Saturday, an 11-storey building under construction
in southern Tamil Nadu state came down, killing one worker, said
K. Shanmugasundaram, a spokesman for the state police.
"Some 10 workers are in hospital and one of them is in the
intensive care unit," he told Reuters. "Many more are still
feared trapped."
Local media reports said more than fifty people were feared
trapped in the debris of the block.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Sophie
Hares)